What's new with Optum?

Here's what's new with healthcare giant Optum in 2024:

1. Optum received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic. The clinic operates 11 locations and an ASC.

2. On Feb. 21, UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare, which is part of Optum, reported "enterprise-wide connectivity issues" that turned into a large-scale cybersecurity incident.

3. Optum and St. Louis-based SSM Health terminated their administrative partnership in January. The partnership was announced in October 2021 and was formed with goals of improving inpatient care management, digital transformation and revenue cycle management.