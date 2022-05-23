Walmart's latest healthcare moves: 8 things for ASCs to know

Walmart is making moves to boost its healthcare presence. Here are eight this year for ASC leaders to know:

1. Walmart Health launched a telehealth program for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

2. Walmart blocked prescriptions from clinicians working for telehealth startups to treat ADHD. Telehealth startup Done Health was blocked by Walmart from filling prescriptions after concerns were raised that the startups' clinicians were writing too many prescriptions for Adderall and other stimulants.

3. Walmart announced plans to remove tobacco products from select locations, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico.

4. Walmart teamed up with BetterUp to create a mental health platform designed to improve the overall well-being of caregivers.

5. Quest Diagnostics began offering consumer-initiated lab testing through its partnership with Walmart.

6. Walmart teamed up with Health at Scale to offer personalized recommendations for healthcare providers to Walmart staff and their families.

7. Walmart Health announced plans to open five clinics in Florida.

8. Walmart raised the starting pay for truck drivers to $95,000 to $110,000 as part of its new private fleet development program that aims to expand the retailer's driver workforce.