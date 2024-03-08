Walgreens' physician group: 6 things to know

Walgreens' VillageMD, operator of 680 clinics majority-owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, including 200 clinics co-located with Walgreens and 170 third-party clinics at its stores, recently announced plans to exit the Illinois, Indiana and Florida markets by the end of the year.

Here are six things to know about VillageMD:

1. In 2023, the company acquired primary care group Rocky Hill, Conn.-based Starling Physicians, which offers cardiology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, nephrology and geriatric care services.

2. In early 2023, VillageMD also acquired Summit Health-CityMD for $8.9 billion, adding more than 2,800 providers to its ranks.

3. VillageMD prides itself on investing in primary care, devoting its resources to preventive services instead of to mitigating the impact of chronic conditions.

4. VillageMD's subsidiary, Village Medical, provides value-based primary care services throughout neighborhoods in the U.S. Many Village Medical at Walgreens practices are located alongside Walgreens pharmacies, expanding access.

5. VillageMD offers telehealth services through a proprietary platform.

6. VillageMD is in 26 U.S. markets with 680 locations and more than 20,000 employees.