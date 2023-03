VillageMD, a company majority owned by Walgreens, has acquired a 30-location physician group.

The primary care group, Rocky Hill, Conn.-based Starling Physicians, offers cardiology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, nephrology and geriatric care services. Starling Hill also offers a value-based care delivery model, according to a March 3 news release from VillageMD.

The deal comes on the heels of VillageMD's acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD for $8.9 billion.