Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL.

Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree felony and four counts of engaging in unlawful and unprofessional conduct.

He faces 15 additional charges that were filed in a Utah court in 2020.

Dr. Wyatt reportedly performed at least seven eye surgeries in 2018 after his license was suspended in 2016. Each of the surgeries allegedly left victims with permanent or severe eye injuries, the report said.

Patient Robert Arias filed a lawsuit claiming botched surgeries from Dr. Wyatt left him blind in his right eye. The lawsuit claims Dr. Wyatt would offer procedures for undocumented patients under the table at discounted prices.

Dr. Wyatt has filed for bankruptcy, according to the report. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.