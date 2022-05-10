USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA: 10 key comparisons to know in 2022

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and Surgical Care Affiliates are the largest ASC chains in the U.S.
Here's how the companies stack up across 10 areas:
1. Number of ASCs
- USPI: 432 ASCs + 25 surgical hospitals
- SCA: 260+ surgical facilities
- AmSurg: 250+ surgery centers
2. Affiliated physicians
- USPI: 11,000+
- SCA: 8,500+
- AmSurg: Nearly 2,000
3. Number of states with centers
- USPI: 34
- SCA: 35
- AmSurg: 34
4. Q1 2022 revenue
- USPI: $738 million
- SCA: N/A
- AmSurg: N/A
5. Leaders
- USPI: Brett Brodnax joined USPI in 1999. He served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer before taking on the president and CEO role in 2018.
- SCA: Caitlin Zulla joined SCA in 2015 and served as chief administrative officer and CFO. She was promoted to CEO in 2019. She previously worked at MedAssets, overseeing the revenue cycle services division.
- AmSurg: Jeff Snodgrass joined Amsurg as president in 2020. He previously was president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.
6. Number of employees
- USPI: 20,000+
- SCA: 11,000+
- AmSurg: 1,001-5,000
7. Headquarters
- USPI: Dallas
- SCA: Deerfield, Ill.
- AmSurg: Nashville, Tenn.
8. Year founded
- USPI: 1998
- SCA: 1982
- AmSurg: 1992
9. Core business
- USPI: USPI invests primarily in orthopedics and other specialities ranging from ophthalmology and gastroenterology. It partners with physicians and health systems.
- SCA: SCA partners with physicians and health systems to own and operate ASCs. It has a focus on orthopedics and spine.
- AmSurg: AmSurg focuses on primarily gastroenterology and ophthalmology ASCs across the nation.
10. Notable news in 2022
- USPI: USPI paid $1.1 billion to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development, adding 85 ASCs to its network. An affiliate ASC of the organization, Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, opened in April.
- SCA: SCA affiliated ASC Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center in Flower Mound was ranked the top orthopedic ASC in the country by Newsweek and global research firm Statista. Another affiliate, MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Calif.), performed the first Persona IQ implant in the Western U.S. while Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center in Stroudsburg, Pa., recently performed a total hip arthroplasty, the first to be done by a Surgical Care Affiliates ASC in Pennsylvania.
- AmSurg: Envision Healthcare moved AmSurg, which made up around half of the physician staffing firm's earnings last year, to a new affiliate.