USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA: 10 key comparisons to know in 2022

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and Surgical Care Affiliates are the largest ASC chains in the U.S.

Here's how the companies stack up across 10 areas:



1. Number of ASCs

USPI: 432 ASCs + 25 surgical hospitals

SCA: 260+ surgical facilities

AmSurg: 250+ surgery centers



2. Affiliated physicians

USPI: 11,000+

SCA: 8,500+

AmSurg: Nearly 2,000



3. Number of states with centers

USPI: 34

SCA: 35

AmSurg: 34



4. Q1 2022 revenue

USPI: $738 million

SCA: N/A

AmSurg: N/A



5. Leaders

USPI: Brett Brodnax joined USPI in 1999. He served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer before taking on the president and CEO role in 2018.

SCA: Caitlin Zulla joined SCA in 2015 and served as chief administrative officer and CFO. She was promoted to CEO in 2019. She previously worked at MedAssets, overseeing the revenue cycle services division.

AmSurg: Jeff Snodgrass joined Amsurg as president in 2020. He previously was president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.



6. Number of employees

USPI: 20,000+

SCA: 11,000+

AmSurg: 1,001-5,000



7. Headquarters

USPI: Dallas

SCA: Deerfield, Ill.

AmSurg: Nashville, Tenn.



8. Year founded

USPI: 1998

SCA: 1982

AmSurg: 1992



9. Core business

USPI: USPI invests primarily in orthopedics and other specialities ranging from ophthalmology and gastroenterology. It partners with physicians and health systems.

SCA: SCA partners with physicians and health systems to own and operate ASCs. It has a focus on orthopedics and spine.

AmSurg: AmSurg focuses on primarily gastroenterology and ophthalmology ASCs across the nation.



10. Notable news in 2022