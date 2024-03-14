US News' inaugural ASC rankings coming soon: What to know

In November, U.S. News & World Report announced plans to debut an annual "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" ranking.

Here is what to know about the inaugural list, according to a March 14 press release:

1. The inaugural list will be published on May 14.

2. The list will rate ASCs in four different specialties: colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and spine, and urology.

3. About 700 facilities will be rated in urology and 2,000 will be rated in each of the other three specialties.

4. ASCs will either be ranked as "high-performing," "average," or "below average."

5. Performance was assessed using Medicare fee-for-service claims records available to researchers via CMS' Virtual Data Research Center.

6. Facilities' risk-adjusted outcomes will be evaluated through a series of steps, and U.S. News will then issue a composite score.

7. Outcome measures will take into account emergency department visits, unplanned acute care admissions, days spent in post-acute or long-term care, deaths and total allowed payment attributable to episode-related complications.











