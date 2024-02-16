The highest-paid ASC specialties over the last 5 years

Plastic and orthopedic surgeons consistently place as the top earners of the ASC specialties, according to Medscape compensation reports.
Here are the five highest-paying ASC specialties over the last five years:
2023:
Plastic surgery: $619,000
Orthopedics: $573,000
Cardiology: $507,000
Gastroenterology: $501,000
ENT: $485,000
Anesthesiology: $448,000
General surgery: $412,000
Ophthalmology: $388,000
2022:
Plastic surgery: $576,000
Orthopedics: $557,000
Cardiology: $490,000
ENT: $469,000
Gastroenterology: $453,000
Ophthalmology: $417,000
Anesthesiology: $405,000
General surgery: $402,000
2021:
Plastic surgery: $526,000
Orthopedics: $511,000
Cardiology: $459,000
Gastroenterology: $406,000
ENT: $417,000
Ophthalmology: $379,000
Anesthesiology: $378,000
General surgery: $373,000
2020:
Orthopedics: $511,000
Plastic surgery: $479,000
ENT: $455,000
Cardiology: $438,000
Gastroenterology: $419,000
Anesthesiology: $398,000
Ophthalmology: $378,000
General surgery: $364,000
