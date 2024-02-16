The highest-paid ASC specialties over the last 5 years

Plastic and orthopedic surgeons consistently place as the top earners of the ASC specialties, according to Medscape compensation reports.

Here are the five highest-paying ASC specialties over the last five years:

2023:

Plastic surgery: $619,000

Orthopedics: $573,000

Cardiology: $507,000

Gastroenterology: $501,000

ENT: $485,000

Anesthesiology: $448,000

General surgery: $412,000

Ophthalmology: $388,000

2022:

Plastic surgery: $576,000

Orthopedics: $557,000

Cardiology: $490,000

ENT: $469,000

Gastroenterology: $453,000

Ophthalmology: $417,000

Anesthesiology: $405,000

General surgery: $402,000

2021:

Plastic surgery: $526,000

Orthopedics: $511,000

Cardiology: $459,000

Gastroenterology: $406,000

ENT: $417,000

Ophthalmology: $379,000

Anesthesiology: $378,000

General surgery: $373,000

2020:

Orthopedics: $511,000

Plastic surgery: $479,000

ENT: $455,000

Cardiology: $438,000

Gastroenterology: $419,000

Anesthesiology: $398,000

Ophthalmology: $378,000

General surgery: $364,000





2019:

Orthopedics: $482,000

Plastic surgery: $471,000

ENT: $461,000

Cardiology: $430,000

Gastroenterology: $417,000

Anesthesiology: $392,000

Ophthalmology: $366,000

General surgery: $362,000