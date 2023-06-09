The healthcare disruptors exciting physicians

Today's healthcare industry is changing rapidly, and some physicians are enthusiastic about the factors driving that change.

Three physicians connected with Becker's to answer, "What healthcare disruptors are you excited about?"

Note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Nadeem Goraya, MD. Chair of the Department of Medicine at Bakersfield (Calif.) Memorial Hospital: New fixed-profit pharmacy companies like Cost Plus drugs by Mark Cuban. I think this is the tip of a very large iceberg and hopefully new startups will spring out of this. Pharmacies are places patients are being taken advantage of in broad daylight and, as Americans, we accept it as normal, and it is clearly not normal.

Clauden Louis, MD. Thoracic Surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): Artificial intelligence within the management of intensive care unit pharmacologic therapeutics.

Bhagwan Satiani, MD. Professor of Surgery Emeritus in the Department of Surgery at the Ohio State University (Columbus): Progress in less invasive interventional technology, increasing attention to address burnout in healthcare workers, improving patient access to diagnostic tools, mobile access to virtual care for patients, steps to cover home care by insurers to avoid hospitalization, and the rise of physician executives in healthcare administration.