The biggest financial challenges health systems are expecting in 2024

As labor shortages, payment rates and supply chain disruptions continue to challenge health system leaders, ASCs and hospitals are expecting a rocky financial landscape in 2024. 

In a Jan. 4 VMG Health survey of 141 health system executives, including CEOs, CFOs and COOs, labor shortages ranked as the most prominent expected financial challenge in 2024. 

Here are the nine most prominent financial challenges health systems expect to face this year: 

Labor shortage/contract labor: 77% 

Physician enterprise losses: 40% 

Aging infrastructure/reinvestment in physical plant: 34% 

Payer contract negotiations: 31% 

Capital accessibility: 28% 

Payer mix shift: 26% 

Supply and drug costs/supply chain challenges: 21% 

Information technology investment requirements: 18% 

Competitive investment by others: 16%

