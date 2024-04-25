The 6 best things about being a physician: Medscape

From improving lives to working in an ever-changing field, nine physicians shared some of the best parts about their careers in an April 25 Medscape report.

Here are the best parts of being a physician, per the physicians who spoke with Medscape:

1. Making a tangible difference in people's lives.

2. Tapping into side gigs, including talking about health issues on television, online and on the radio.

3. Receiving positive feedback after helping patients through surgery.

4. Applying knowledge and science hand in hand with technical skills.

5. Supporting other clinicians and practices to help them provide opportunities for patients to receive the right care.

6. Being a part of an ever-evolving and improving field.