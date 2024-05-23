Texas' top 50 ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its inaugural ranking of best ambulatory surgery centers May 14.

The rankings evaluated 4,892 ASCs using three years of Medicare data, including the frequency of complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. It recognized 716 ASCs nationwide for high performance across four specialty areas: colonoscopy and endoscopy, orthopedics and spine, ophthalmology and urology. The full methodology can be found here.

Here are the ASCs recognized as the best centers in Texas, listed alphabetically by specialty:

Colonoscopy and endoscopy

Austin Endoscopy Center-James Casey St. Baylor Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano) Castle Hills Surgicare (Carrollton) Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center Dallas Endoscopy Center Digestive Health Center of Dallas MEC Endoscopy (Houston) Medical Center Endoscopy (Houston) Memorial Hermann Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston) Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-Houston The Endoscopy Center of Texarkana Tuscan Surgery Center at Las Colinas (Irving) Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center Woodlands Endoscopy Center

Ophthalmology

Clear Lake Surgicare (Webster) Doctors Surgery Center-Nacogdoches Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton) Hea Gramercy Surgery Center (Houston) Katy Area Surgical Center (Houston) Mann Cataract Surgery Center (Houston) Mann Cataract Surgery Center-Humble Medical Park Tower Surgery Center (Austin) Novamed Surgery Center of San Antonio Nuvision Same Day Procedure Center (San Antonio) San Marcos ASC Surgery Center 121 (Plano) Surgical Center of San Antonio (Live Oak) Texan Ambulatory Surgery Center (Austin) Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown Walnut Hill Surgery Center (Dallas)

Orthopedics and spine

Abilene Spine and Joint Surgery Center Abilene White Rock Surgery Center Comfort Surgery Center of San Antonio Houston Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center Legent Interventional Pain Center Euless Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center (Wichita Falls) Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands) Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands) Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio Park Ambulatory Surgery Center Physicians Surgical Center of Fort Worth (Fort Worth) Precinct Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hurst) Spicewood Surgery Center (Austin) Spine Team Texas- Rockwall Spine Team Texas Southlake Surgery Center Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas) Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin) VIP Surgical Center-Conroe

Urology