Texas' top 50 ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its inaugural ranking of best ambulatory surgery centers May 14.

The rankings evaluated 4,892 ASCs using three years of Medicare data, including the frequency of complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. It recognized 716 ASCs nationwide for high performance across four specialty areas: colonoscopy and endoscopy, orthopedics and spine, ophthalmology and urology. The full methodology can be found here

Here are the ASCs recognized as the best centers in Texas, listed alphabetically by specialty:

Colonoscopy and endoscopy

  1. Austin Endoscopy Center-James Casey St.
  2. Baylor Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)
  3. Castle Hills Surgicare (Carrollton)
  4. Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center
  5. Dallas Endoscopy Center
  6. Digestive Health Center of Dallas
  7. MEC Endoscopy (Houston)
  8. Medical Center Endoscopy (Houston)
  9. Memorial Hermann Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)
  10. Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-Houston
  11. The Endoscopy Center of Texarkana
  12. Tuscan Surgery Center at Las Colinas (Irving)
  13. Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center
  14. Woodlands Endoscopy Center

Ophthalmology 

  1. Clear Lake Surgicare (Webster)
  2. Doctors Surgery Center-Nacogdoches
  3. Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)
  4. Hea Gramercy Surgery Center (Houston)
  5. Katy Area Surgical Center (Houston)
  6. Mann Cataract Surgery Center (Houston)
  7. Mann Cataract Surgery Center-Humble
  8. Medical Park Tower Surgery Center (Austin)
  9. Novamed Surgery Center of San Antonio
  10. Nuvision Same Day Procedure Center (San Antonio)
  11. San Marcos ASC
  12. Surgery Center 121 (Plano)
  13. Surgical Center of San Antonio  (Live Oak)
  14. Texan Ambulatory Surgery Center (Austin)
  15. Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
  16. Walnut Hill Surgery Center (Dallas)

Orthopedics and spine

  1. Abilene Spine and Joint Surgery Center
  2. Abilene White Rock Surgery Center
  3. Comfort Surgery Center of San Antonio
  4. Houston Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center
  5. Legent Interventional Pain Center Euless
  6. Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center (Wichita Falls)
  7. Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands)
  8. Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)
  9. Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio
  10. Park Ambulatory Surgery Center
  11. Physicians Surgical Center of Fort Worth (Fort Worth)
  12. Precinct Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hurst)
  13. Spicewood Surgery Center (Austin)
  14. Spine Team Texas- Rockwall
  15. Spine Team Texas Southlake Surgery Center
  16. Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas)
  17. Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)
  18. VIP Surgical Center-Conroe

Urology

  1. Houston Urologic Surgicenter
  2. North Austin Surgery Center

