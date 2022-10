Telehealth visit costs fall in every region from July to September

Telehealth visit costs by region fell in every U.S. region between July and September, according to an Oct. 4 U.S. Health Care Price Index report from healthcare marketplace Sesame.

Telehealth costs by region from July to September:

Mid-Atlantic:

July telehealth visit cost: $46.50

September telehealth visit cost: $42.20

Midwest:

July telehealth visit cost: $48.20

September telehealth visit cost: $46.90

Northeast:

July telehealth visit cost: $46.90

September telehealth visit cost: $46.10

South:

July telehealth visit cost: $43.60

September telehealth visit cost: $40.60

West:

July telehealth visit cost: $43.10

September telehealth visit cost: $41.00