Surgery Partners SVP named Vanderbilt ambulatory surgery VP, COO

Stephen Marshall, senior vice president of operations at Surgery Partners, has been named vice president and COO for Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health System's ambulatory surgery division.

Mr. Marshall will be responsible for Vanderbilt's ASCs and procedure centers beginning Jan. 1, according to a Nov. 28 press release.

The Vanderbilt system performs 91,000 surgical operations every year, with approximately 70% performed in the ambulatory setting. In August, the system created the ambulatory surgery division to keep up with growing demand.

Mr. Marshall previously held roles at ASC management companies Surgery Partners and AmSurg. At Surgery Partners, he led an implementation team responsible for newly acquired ASCs and hospitals.