Revenue cycle management company expands to ASC market

Revenue cycle management services company Savista is expanding into the ASC market, according to a May 9 press release sent to Becker's.

Savista has worked in healthcare revenue management for 30 years, providing management services to hospitals and physician practices.

ASCs can face their own revenue cycle challenges as independent small businesses that often have limited resources, staff and technology.

Savista will work with standalone ASCs, independent ASCs, hospital-affiliated ASCs and ASC management companies.

Currently, Savista has 330 healthcare clients across 770 facilities in 49 states, according to the release.