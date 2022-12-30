ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Retirement savings last the longest in these 10 states

Claire Wallace -  

Retirement can last over 25 years, and in many states, that could cost nearly $3 million. A Dec. 29 report from CNBC, based on data from banking information provider GoBankingRates, has named 10 states where having $1 million in your retirement fund will last the longest. 

Ten states where savings go the furthest, and how long you can live on $1 million: 

1. Mississippi: 25.3 years

2. Oklahoma: 24.8 years 

3. Kansas: 24.6 years 

4. Alabama: 24 years 

5. Iowa: 23.8 years 

6. Georgia: 23.8 years 

7. Indiana: 23.5 years 

8. Tennessee: 23.5 years 

9. Arkansas: 23.4 years 

10. Michigan: 23.4 years 

