Retirement savings last the longest in these 10 states

Retirement can last over 25 years, and in many states, that could cost nearly $3 million. A Dec. 29 report from CNBC, based on data from banking information provider GoBankingRates, has named 10 states where having $1 million in your retirement fund will last the longest.

Ten states where savings go the furthest, and how long you can live on $1 million:

1. Mississippi: 25.3 years

2. Oklahoma: 24.8 years

3. Kansas: 24.6 years

4. Alabama: 24 years

5. Iowa: 23.8 years

6. Georgia: 23.8 years

7. Indiana: 23.5 years

8. Tennessee: 23.5 years

9. Arkansas: 23.4 years

10. Michigan: 23.4 years