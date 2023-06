Average physician assistant pay rose about 4 percent in the last year, according to Medscape's "Physician Assistant Compensation Report 2023."

Medscape surveyed 3,058 PAs from Nov. 7 to Dec. 20.

Physician assistant compensation jumped from $129,000 in 2021 to $134,000 in 2022, according to the report.

Here is how much PAs earned in 2022: