Patient dead after Fla. physician does 7 allegedly illegal surgeries in one day, per new complaint

A new complaint was filed with the Florida Department of Health Nov. 1 against John Sampson, MD, alleging the physician performed at least seven surgeries at Seduction Cosmetic Center in Coral Gables, Fla., on June 16 despite not being approved to perform surgery there.

Dr. Sampson's seventh surgery that day was a fatal gluteal procedure involving liposuction on a 33-year-old patient, according to the complaint.

The new complaint alleges Dr. Sampson may have signed post-surgery paperwork the day before the procedure.

"On or about June 15 or 16, 2021, [Dr. Sampson] signed a 'Post Anesthesia Record Form' indicating that the patient was 'medically stable, cleared and ready for discharge,'" the Nov. 1 complaint read.

The patient died later that night.

In an earlier administrative complaint against Dr. Sampson's license, the state says that Seduction's May 22, 2020, application to the Department of Health designated Dr. Sampson as the center's designated physician. It did not list Dr. Sampson as a surgeon practicing at Seduction, according to the complaint.

On June 5, 2020, Seduction provided the Florida Department of Health with a letter dated June 6, 2020, from Dr. Sampson confirming his nonsurgical position in order to complete the application.

"Please have this letter serve as a notification that I'm currently a practicing physician at Seduction Cosmetic Corp., located at 4950 SW 8 Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134," the letter read, according to the complaint. "However, I do not perform surgical procedures at this location. Sincerely, Dr. John Sampson."