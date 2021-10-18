Physician allegedly illegally performed fatal cosmetic surgery, other procedures: Florida Health Dept.

John Sampson, MD, performed "unauthorized plastic surger[ies]" at Seduction Cosmetic Center in Coral Gables, Fla., including a fatal gluteal procedure on a 33-year-old patient, according to an Oct. 14 emergency restriction order by the Florida Surgeon General's office.

Dr. Sampson was not authorized to perform surgery at Seduction, and the center indicated he was practicing there but not performing surgery, according to the order. Dr. Sampson allegedly performed unauthorized plastic surgeries at Seduction between April 2021 and June 2021, the order said.

While harvesting fat from the unnamed patient's torso, Dr. Sampson "repeatedly perforated [her] abdominal wall and lacerated her liver, bladder and intestines" with a cannula, the order said. Then, when depositing the fat, he "repeatedly inserted fat into and under [her] gluteal muscles."

The patient later died, and the medical examiner found fat particles in her heart and in the "peripheral airways of all lung lobes," the order said.

The order prohibits Dr. Sampson from performing liposuction or gluteal fat-grafting surgeries. The Florida Department of Health will likely initiate the formal discipline process now that the order has been issued, according to the Miami Herald.

After a string of patient deaths in similar procedures before 2019, the Florida Board of Medicine issued an emergency rule prohibiting the injection of fat into or underneath the gluteal muscles. It was formally adopted in March 2020.