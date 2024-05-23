Missouri system passes on ASC plans

Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Healthcare Systems has scrapped plans for an ASC in Kirksville, Mo., according to a May 23 report from CBS affiliate KTVO.

In 2022, the Kirksville City Council zoned 170 acres of land for an ASC, but upon receiving community feedback, Hannibal Regional decided to shift its plans.

The health system will instead build a cancer care center — something the town of Kirksville has not had since 2020.

The health system is still considering adding an ASC in Kirksville eventually, but if actioned, the project will happen further down the road, according to the report.