Meet healthcare's youngest female billionaire

Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke, 36, is the world's youngest female billionaire who earned a fortune in healthcare, according to Forbes' live net worth tracker.

Ms. Braun-Luedicke, who has a real-time net worth of $1.2 billion, owns 12 percent of the medical device company B. Braun Melsungen, which was founded in 1839.

The Germany-based company has more than 64,000 employees globally and manufactures products ranging from infusion and injection solutions to surgical instruments. The company sees annual sales of $8 billion, according to Forbes.

Ms. Braun-Luedicke works as B. Braun's communications manager.

Amy Wyss, 52, is the youngest female U.S.-based healthcare billionaire, with a net worth of $2 billion. Ms. Wyss' father founded medical equipment company Synthes in the 1970s. Ms. Wyss worked at the company for years before it was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2012 for $19.7 billion.

Note: Net worth values are current as of Aug. 25.