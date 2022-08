Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System is spending $15 million on projects in Alber Lea, including moving and renovating an ASC, local outlet ABC 6 News reported Aug. 24.

Mayo Clinic's Albert Lea hospital is relocating outpatient services to the building's second floor, the report said. It is moving ambulatory surgery to areas formerly used for behavioral health.

The renovation includes 16 presurgical and postsurgical rooms and one procedure room, the report said.