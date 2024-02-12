Man pleads guilty to $11M healthcare kickback scheme 

A Florida man has admitted his role in a kickback scheme involving durable medical equipment that defrauded Medicare of more than $11 million.

Kareem Memon, 34, of Coral Springs, pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme in which he obtained medically unnecessary physicians orders for braces for Medicare beneficiaries at marketing call centers and telemedicine companies he owned or operated, according to a Feb. 8 news release from the Justice Department.

Mr. Memon and his co-conspirators provided physicians' orders in exchange for bribes from equipment companies that provided the braces. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and one count of conspiracy to violate anitkickback laws, the release said.

Mr. Memon also pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud, money laundering and felon in possession charges in a separate case in which he submitted fraudulent loan applications to federal programs.