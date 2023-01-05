Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty 

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5.

The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his alleged inability to exercise a level of skill expected of physicians, according to the report.

The board alleged that Dr. Gangadhariah returned an unused portion of lidocaine to a multidose vial and that he billed patients for services with incomplete documentation.