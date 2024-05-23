How physician shortages are impacting patient access

The majority of physicians believe that staffing shortages throughout the healthcare system are negatively impacting patients in 2024, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.

Surveyed physicians believe that patients are facing these seven negative outcomes due to low staffing:

Longer wait times: 87%

Diminished access to healthcare services: 75%

Worse healthcare disparities: 75%

Frustration or anger: 74%

Delayed treatment or medical intervention: 70%

Worse or preventable outcomes: 42%

Later-stage diagnoses: 36%