How COVID-19 impacted physician work-life happiness

About 37 percent of physicians said that their work-life happiness has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 in the last year, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" for 2023, which surveyed over 9,100 practicing physicians in the U.S.

An additional 42 percent of physicians reported that their happiness has been somewhat impacted, while 16 percent said their happiness is a bit affected. Only 5 percent of physicians report feeling not affected at all.

Additionally, 8 percent of physicians believe that their biggest cause of burnout in the last year was stress from treating COVID-19 patients.