Highest-paying industries for NPs

Nurse practitioners earn the highest annual wage in the business support services industry, according to updated data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect 2023 information, the most recent available.

Here are the five highest-paying industries for nurse practitioners, along with the average annual salary and average hourly wage they earn:

1. Business support services: $180,570 annual wage; $86.81 hourly wage

2. Residential intellectual and developmental disability, mental health and substance abuse facilities: $158,140 annual wage; $76.03 hourly wage

3. Business, professional, labor, political and similar organizations: $153,580 annual wage; $73.84 hourly wage

4. Home healthcare services: $146,850 annual wage; $70.60 hourly wage

5. Other ambulatory healthcare services: $144,570 annual wage; $69.51 hourly wage