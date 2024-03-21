Healthcare worker minimum wage by state

The minimum wage increased for 22 states at the beginning of the year, giving a pay boost to nearly 10 million workers.

Inflation, meanwhile — specifically in healthcare — continues to grow. The Medicare Economic Index, which measures medical practice cost inflation, increased 4.6% in 2023, the highest in the last 23 years. Despite this, CMS' finalized fee schedule reduced overall physician pay by 1.25% and updated the conversion factor to $32.74, a 3.4% decrease over last year.

Further, a recent report by the American Medical Group Association found that the median expense per physician in 2023 increased from $905,283 to $1,036,238. Despite a slight uptick in revenue compared to the previous year, the median loss faced by medical groups per physician was $249,000. The AMGA attributed the increase to issues with ongoing labor shortages.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, median total revenue per physician has increased 9.1%, while median total expense per physician increased 26.5% over the same period.

However, depending on the state, healthcare employees earning minimum wage could earn anywhere from $7.25 to $17 an hour.

Here are the minimum hourly wages for workers in every state and Washington, D.C., using data from the Labor Department:

Alabama: No state minimum wage law. (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.)

Alaska: $11.73

Arizona: $14.35

Arkansas: $11

California: $16

Colorado: $14.42

Connecticut: $15.69

Delaware: $13.25

District of Columbia: $17

Florida: $12

Georgia: Employers of six or more employees: $5.15. (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.)

Hawaii: $14

Idaho: $7.25

Illinois: $14

Indiana: $7.25

Iowa: $7.25

Kansas: $7.25

Kentucky: $7.25

Louisiana: No state minimum wage law. (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.)

Maine: $14.15

Maryland: $15

Massachusetts: $15

Michigan: $10.33

Minnesota: For employers with annual revenues of $500,000 or more: $10.85

For employers with annual revenues of less than $500,000: $8.85

Mississippi: No state minimum wage law. (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.)

Missouri: $12.30

Montana: Businesses with gross annual sales of more than $110,000: $10.30

Businesses not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with annual sales of $110,000 or less: $4

Nebraska: $12 (applicable to employers of four or more employees)

Nevada: If qualifying health insurance is not offered by employer: $11.25

If qualifying health insurance is offered by employer: $10.25

New Hampshire: $7.25

New Jersey: $15.13 ($13.73 per hour for seasonal and employers who employ fewer than six people)

New Mexico: $12

New York: $15 ($16 in New York City, Nassau County, Suffolk County and Westchester County)

North Carolina: $7.25

North Dakota: $7.25

Ohio: Employers with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or more: $10.45

Employers with annual gross receipts under $385,000: $7.25

Oklahoma: Employers with 10 or more full-time employees at any one location or employers with annual gross sales over $100,000: $7.25

All others: $2

Oregon: $14.20 (standard state rate), $15.45 (Portland metropolitan area), $13.20 (non-urban counties)

Pennsylvania: $7.25

Rhode Island: $14

South Carolina: No state minimum wage law. (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.)

South Dakota: $11.20

Tennessee: No state minimum wage law. (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.)

Texas: $7.25

Utah: $7.25

Vermont: $13.67

Virginia: $12

Washington: $16.28

West Virginia: $8.75 (applicable to employers of six or more employees at one location)

Wisconsin: $7.25

Wyoming: $5.25 (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.)