From hospital to ASC: The service lines going outpatient 

Patsy Newitt -  

Nephrology is the specialty that had the most procedures shift to outpatient from 2016 to 2022, according to a June 28 Definitive Healthcare report

Here are the top 10 ASC service line shifts from hospitals to ASCs between 2016 and 2022, followed by the percent of shifted surgeries: 

  1. Nephrology: 12.2 percent
  2. Ophthalmology: 11.7 percent
  3. Hand surgery: 8.1 percent
  4. Reproductive endocrinology: 6.9 percent
  5. Orthopedic surgery: 6.9 percent
  6. Gastroenterology: 5.2 percent
  7. Allergy/immunology: 4.0 percent
  8. Colorectal surgery: 4.0 percent
  9. Interventional cardiology: 3.6 percent
  10. Urology: 2.7 percent

