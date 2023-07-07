From hospital to ASC: The service lines going outpatient 

Nephrology is the specialty that had the most procedures shift to outpatient from 2016 to 2022, according to a June 28 Definitive Healthcare report.
Here are the top 10 ASC service line shifts from hospitals to ASCs between 2016 and 2022, followed by the percent of shifted surgeries:
- Nephrology: 12.2 percent
- Ophthalmology: 11.7 percent
- Hand surgery: 8.1 percent
- Reproductive endocrinology: 6.9 percent
- Orthopedic surgery: 6.9 percent
- Gastroenterology: 5.2 percent
- Allergy/immunology: 4.0 percent
- Colorectal surgery: 4.0 percent
- Interventional cardiology: 3.6 percent
- Urology: 2.7 percent