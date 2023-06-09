Former Alaska physician sentenced to 17 years for assault 

Former Sitka, Alaska-based family medicine physician Richard McGrath, DO, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting three women, Alaska's News Source reported June 9.

Dr. McGrath, a former employee of Sitka Community Hospital, agreed to a plea deal where he was charged with one count of third-degree sexual assault in three separate sexual assaults that occurred in 2018 and 2019. His medical license has since been revoked.

Fifteen of the years to which he was sentenced were suspended, meaning the 79-year-old will serve two years in prison.





