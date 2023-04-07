Florida physician sues state health department after undercover probe

Joseph Dorn, MD, is suing the Florida Department of Health after he was subjected to an undercover probe and was cleared of any wrongdoing, Tallahassee Democrat reported April 6.

Dr. Dorn, a medical marijuana physician, was accused in 2019 of failing to conduct proper physical examinations of two undercover investigators. The state sought to take away his medical license, ban him from prescribing marijuana and enforce a $10,000 fine.

The Florida Board of Medicine in December unanimously agreed Dr. Dorn didn't do anything wrong when he prescribed medical marijuana for the investigators who told him they had medical conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the Democrat.

Dr. Dorn's lawsuit alleges the state department and the agents overstepped authority and violated laws throughout the probe, according to court documents obtained by the publication.

He is seeking $50,000 for alleged loss of income and damage to his professional reputation.

A spokesperson for the health department told the publication it did not have any comment on the lawsuit.