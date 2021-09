Duke Ambulatory Surgery Center Arringdon hit its 1,000th case on Sept. 16, according to Private Diagnostic Clinic, a physician practice of Duke Health.

The Morrisville, N.C.-based ASC offers orthopedic surgeries, such as arthroscopic procedures and total knee and hip replacements, and ophthalmology surgeries, such as cataract removal and partial and total corneal transplants.

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health opened an eye clinic on its Arringdon campus in May.