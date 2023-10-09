Connecticut nurse charged for tampering with medication vials

Sean Falzarano, a registered nurse in Southbury, Conn., was charged with five counts of tampering with a consumer product.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 31, 2022, Mr. Falzarano, 37, took five vials of lorazepam solution he knew was intended to be distributed to patients, removed the medication solution from the vials, replaced it with saline and returned the vials to be used in medical procedures, according to an Oct. 6 news release from the Justice Department. Mr. Falzarano pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr. Falzarnao's nursing license is currently suspended. If convicted, each charge carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years, according to the release.