Cigna in the headlines: 4 updates to know

Here are four Cigna updates reported by Becker's since Feb. 20:

1. Some of the country's largest health insurers, including Cigna, were named by OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, as the top health insurers in the U.S. Here is the chatbot's full reply.

2. More than 100 physicians and healthcare professional organizations wrote a letter to Cigna raising concerns about a new policy requirement that imposes significant administrative burdens on healthcare workers. The physicians and groups urged the insurer to "immediately rescind" the change.

3. Cigna lowered reimbursements for non-medically directed procedures performed by certified registered nurse anesthetists by 15 percent.

4. In a recent report, the CEOs of Cigna and Centene were named some of healthcare's most "overpaid" CEOs. Here is a breakdown of what to know about the finances of David Cordani, CEO of Cigna.