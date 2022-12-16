Centene shakes up leadership team

Health coverage provider Centene made six updates to its leadership team, including three C-suite appointments, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the company.

Here is a summary of the changes:

Ken Fasoli, Centene's executive vice president of healthcare enterprises, was named president of the company.

Effective Jan. 1, Alice Chen MD, will take on the role of chief health officer.

Brian LeClaire, PhD, was appointed chief information officer Dec. 5.

Brent Layton is now a senior adviser to the CEO.

Jim Murray, an executive vice president, traded the role of chief transportation officer for chief operating officer.

Dave Thomas, executive vice president of markets, was appointed the company's CEO of Markets and Medicaid.

Mr. Fasoli, Mr. Murray, Mr. Layton and Mr. Thomas transitioned to their new roles Dec. 14, according to the release.