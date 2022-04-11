Cary Skin Center relocates to multispecialty ASC

Cary (N.C.) Skin Center is moving its Pinehurst, N.C., practice to the Pinehurst Surgical Clinic.

The practice said April 11 that the move is slated for April 21. Cary's three surgeons will operate within a leased space in Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, where 47 other physicians provide surgical services.

"We recognize the large number of patients receiving skin cancer care in our community," Cary Skin Center executive Parker Eales said. "Relocating Cary Skin Center to this location better addresses the needs of patients so they can receive skin cancer surgical care in a convenient multispecialty surgical environment."