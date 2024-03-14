Big wins and losses for noncompetes in 1 week

Washington and Florida made big moves for and against noncompetes this week.

Here are two recent noncompete updates to know:

1. A bill amending Washington's noncompete policy was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on March 13. The law, which adds protections for workers following instances that have arisen since the state moved to restrict noncompetes in 2019, goes into effect June 6.

2. The Florida Legislature declined to pass two laws banning noncompetes for physicians and doctors of osteopathic medicine.