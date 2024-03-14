Washington strengthens noncompete restrictions

A bill amending Washington's noncompete policy was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on March 13, according to a news release from the Washington Senate Democrats.

The law, which adds protections for workers following instances that have arisen since the state moved to restrict noncompetes in 2019, goes into effect June 6.

The 2019 legislation prohibited noncompetes based on earnings, capped the length of such contract clauses at 18 months and required that employees subject to noncompetes after a layoff be paid for the period during which the noncompete is enforced.