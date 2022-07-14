Best large cities to open an ASC

The South has become a hot spot for opening new businesses, and ASCs are no exception.

Southern ASCs earn the most revenue and perform the most cases of any region annually, according to VMG Health.

Meanwhile, a July 2021 assessment from personal finance website WalletHub found Southern states are the best in which to start a business. Texas took the No. 1 spot while Georgia, Florida and North Carolina all landed in the top 10.

In April, WalletHub examined which large cities are best for starting a business by analyzing business environment, access to resources and business costs. Cities in Southern states took seven of the top 10 spots.

Here are the best large cities to start a business, according to WalletHub:

1. Orlando, Fla.

2. Miami

3. Laredo, Texas

4. Durham, N.C.

5. Boise, Idaho

6. Denver

7. Jacksonville, Fla.

8. Raleigh, N.C

9. Colorado Springs, Colo.

10. Tampa, Fla.