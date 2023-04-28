ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

ASC PAC decreases spending in 2022 election cycle: 6 things to know

Claire Wallace -  

The ASC Association Political Action Committee, a political group that collects funds and donations to lobby for the interests of ASCs and ASC owners through the support of candidates, ballot measures and other political issues, donated $36,250 to political campaigns and candidates in 2022, down from over $250,000 in 2018, according to April 18 data from money-in-politics tacker Open Secrets.

Here are five additional things to know about the PAC's spending in 2022: 

1. The PAC donated $16,750 to Democrats and $19,500 to Republicans. 

2. Donations were up from $28,500 in 2020 but substantially down from 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. 

3. At the end of 2022, the PAC had no debts and about $75,414 in cash on hand.

4. The candidate who received the most funding from the PAC in 2022 was Rep. John Larson, a Democrat from Connecticut, who received $6,500. 

5. The PAC raised $45,886 in 2021 and 2022. 

