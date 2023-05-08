Arkansas Children's to add ASC in $318M expansion project

Arkansas Children's hospital has announced an expansion plan totaling nearly $318 million that will add to its locations in Little Rock and Springdale, according to a May 8 report from the Magnolia Reporter.

The systemwide expansion will include the addition of an ASC, according to the report. Detailed schematics of the expansion and the ASC's location will be released in the fall.

Arkansas Children's will expand bed capacity, redesign clinical spaces and promote accessibility in its new design.

New facilities will take up an estimated 265,000 square feet across the two campuses.