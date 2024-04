A physician in Yuma, Ariz., who pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse and assault is facing new charges from patients, local CBS affiliate AZFamily reported April 23.

According to the report, eight new women have come forward against family medicine specialist Edsel Sandoval, MD. He now faces 21 counts and 11 victims.

The alleged abuse took place from April 2022 to March 2023. Dr. Sandoval's license is suspended while the investigation is underway.