Casa Grande, Ariz.-based Pinal Cancer & Surgery Center joined the American Oncology Network, according to a Nov. 1 news release. The affiliation took effect Nov. 1.

The center specializes in minimally invasive, minor and major general and oncology surgery. It also offers services in radiation oncology and treatments for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders.

The center is the second Arizona practice to join AON, according to the release.