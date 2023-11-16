Amazon digs in on healthcare: 6 updates in 30 days

Here are six Amazon moves expanding its healthcare presence that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 18 that ASCs should know:

1. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with One Medical, an Amazon subsidiary providing virtual and in-person primary care. One Medical members will have access to in-person care via Hackensack Meridian Health and on-demand virtual care through One Medical. The health system and One Medical are planning to open multiple locations over the next several years, with the first expected to open by the end of 2024.

2. CommonSpirit Health's Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and One Medical inked a deal allowing CommonSpirit's specialists to provide care to Amazon's primary care patients. Virginia Mason will be One Medical's referral partner for eight clinics and will give members in the Seattle area access to more than 2,000 specialists from the hospital.

3. Discounted memberships to One Medical are now available to Amazon Prime members, giving them access to offerings including video chats with licensed providers and an in-app "Treat Me Now" feature that offers care for common concerns and conditions including cold and flu, skin issues, allergies and urinary tract infections.

4. Amazon Clinic launched a service in November 2022 that shows patient prices up front; it went nationwide in August.

5. One Medical rebranded its Iora Health older adult care clinics, which the company acquired in 2021. Iora Health older adult care clinics will be renamed One Medical Seniors.

6. Amazon implemented its medical drone delivery in College Station, Texas, so patients can receive their prescriptions in less than an hour. The delivery is available for more than 500 medications and at no extra charge to pharmacy customers.