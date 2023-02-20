9 California updates for ASC leaders in February

Here are nine major updates from California, the state with the nation's largest ASC presence, since the beginning of February.

1. A California legislator proposed a bill that would allow hospitals to directly employ physicians as opposed to having hospital admission privileges.

2. A San Diego jury cleared the University of California San Diego Medical Center and former anesthesiologist Bradley Hay, MD, in a malpractice lawsuit.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare submitted plans to construct a medical office building in Manteca, Calif.

4. Three California neighborhoods were named among the most expensive neighborhoods for physicians to live in.

5. California added 31 ASCs between 2021 and 2022.

6. Hooman Melamed, MD, a California-based spine surgeon, filed a lawsuit against Marina Del Rey, Calif.-based Diagnostic and Interventional Surgical Center.

7. The California Medical Association issued a statement supporting a Texas district court ruling on the No Surprises Act.

8. California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to invest $400 million into healthcare workforce and infrastructure.

9. Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista agreed to pay $26 million to settle allegations that it underreported income.