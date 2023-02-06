ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

California to invest $400M in healthcare workforce, infrastructure

Hayley DeSilva -  

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration plans to invest more than $400 million to reinforce the state's healthcare workforce and infrastructure. 

The grants are part of the state's $1 billion overall investment in the healthcare workforce, according to the governor's website.

The funding will be disbursed as follows: 

  • $119 million to the Department of Health Care Services for 98 organizations to help with Medi-Cal's delivery system.

  • $89 million to the Department of Aging for 78 organizations to reinforce the caregiver workforce.

  • $61 million to Health Care Access and Information to disperse 2,230 awards for behavioral health students and professionals.

  • $59.4 million to Health Care Access and Information to give 23 schools for social work education.

  • $49.6 million to Health Care Access and Information for 54 organizations to fund 17 new and expanded programs and 87 new residency positions.

  • $22 million to the Department of Developmental Services towards 75 community organizations and regional centers for improvement of equity, diversity and service access for individuals with developmental disabilities.

  • $18 million to the Department of Health Care Services for students 18 and older to gain job experience in behavioral health careers.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast