California to invest $400M in healthcare workforce, infrastructure

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration plans to invest more than $400 million to reinforce the state's healthcare workforce and infrastructure.
The grants are part of the state's $1 billion overall investment in the healthcare workforce, according to the governor's website.
The funding will be disbursed as follows:
- $119 million to the Department of Health Care Services for 98 organizations to help with Medi-Cal's delivery system.
- $89 million to the Department of Aging for 78 organizations to reinforce the caregiver workforce.
- $61 million to Health Care Access and Information to disperse 2,230 awards for behavioral health students and professionals.
- $59.4 million to Health Care Access and Information to give 23 schools for social work education.
- $49.6 million to Health Care Access and Information for 54 organizations to fund 17 new and expanded programs and 87 new residency positions.
- $22 million to the Department of Developmental Services towards 75 community organizations and regional centers for improvement of equity, diversity and service access for individuals with developmental disabilities.
- $18 million to the Department of Health Care Services for students 18 and older to gain job experience in behavioral health careers.