60,000-square-foot Indiana medical office building granted 10-year tax abatement

The Westfield (Ind.) City Council approved a tax abatement on the development of a 60,000-square-foot medical office building, according to a Nov. 6 report from local news site Current.

The $34 million office building was approved by the council in September, and is scheduled to open in December 2023. The office building is expected to create 32 new jobs, according to the report.

The tax abatement will last for 10 years at a rate of 40 percent for the first three years and 30 percent for the remainder of the time. It is expected to save the medical office building developer, Nexcore Companies, over $2 million in the period.