5 job perks employees want to see going into 2023

Claire Wallace  

While the job market has seen major recovery in 2022, an aging workforce and lack of new immigration means that many companies are still fighting to hire new talent. 

Here are the five job perks that employees will be looking for in 2023, according to a Dec. 29 report from Bloomberg

1. The ability to work from home 

2. Flexibility and having more control over their own schedules 

3. Sustainable work, including meeting-free days, summer Fridays and more vacation time 

4. Financial health, including rising salaries to combat inflation 

5. Job security, including "loyalty tax" payments for staying with a company for a long time 

