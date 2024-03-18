5 highest-, lowest-paying states for physicians

Kentucky is the state that pays physicians the most when adjusted for cost of living, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released March 18, WalletHub determined the best and worst states for physicians, as well as the states that pay physicians the highest and the lowest.

Here are the five states with the highest and lowest average annual wage for physicians, adjusted for cost of living:

Highest-paying states:

1. Kentucky

2. South Carolina

3. Mississippi

4. Wisconsin

5. Indiana

Lowest-paying states:

1. District of Columbia

2. Hawaii

3. Massachusetts

4. Rhode Island

5. New Jersey