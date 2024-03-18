10 best, worst states for physicians

Montana is the best state for physicians while Hawaii is the worst, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released March 18, WalletHub determined the best and worst states for physicians. The site compared the 50 states and Washington D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. These dimensions were evaluated using 19 metrics, including physicians' average annual wage, the number of hospitals per capita and physician burnout rate. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states for physicians:

1. Montana

2. South Dakota

3. Nebraska

4. Utah

5. Indiana

6. Minnesota

7. Wisconsin

8. Idaho

9. Iowa

10. Louisiana

Here are the 10 worst states for physicians:

1. Hawaii

2. Rhode Island

3. New Jersey

4. Massachusetts

5. New York

6. New Mexico

7. District of Columbia

8. Oregon

9. Illinois

10. Alaska